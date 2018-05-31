BBC Sport - FA Cup: Reading 5-2 Huddersfield highlights
Highlights: Reading 5-2 Huddersfield
- From the section FA Cup
Reading come back from two goals down after Huddersfield have Jonathan Hogg sent-off. Matej Vydra's hat-trick in the second-half and Alex Fernandez's last minute cracker put the home side through to the FA Cup fourth round.
MATCH REPORT: Reading 5-2 Huddersfield
Watch every goal from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
