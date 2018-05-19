BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bolton 3-2 Eastleigh highlights

Highlights: Bolton 3-2 Eastleigh

  • From the section FA Cup

Non-league Eastleigh take an early lead against Bolton, but eventually succumb to the Championship side in their FA Cup third-round replay.

MATCH REPORT: Bolton 3-2 Eastleigh

Watch every goal from the FA Cup third-round replays here.

Available to UK users only.

