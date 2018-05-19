BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bolton 3-2 Eastleigh highlights
Highlights: Bolton 3-2 Eastleigh
- From the section FA Cup
Non-league Eastleigh take an early lead against Bolton, but eventually succumb to the Championship side in their FA Cup third-round replay.
MATCH REPORT: Bolton 3-2 Eastleigh
Watch every goal from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
