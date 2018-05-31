BBC Sport - FA Cup: MK Dons 3-0 Northampton highlights
Highlights: MK Dons 3-0 Northampton
- From the section FA Cup
MK Dons will host Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup after the Championship side comfortably beat League Two Northampton 3-0 in their replay.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired