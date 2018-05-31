BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bristol City 0-1 West Brom highlights
Highlights: Bristol City 0-1 West Brom
- From the section FA Cup
Salomon Rondon scores the only goal as West Brom overcome a stubborn Bristol City 1-0 at the second time of asking to reach the FA Cup fourth round.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
