BBC Sport - FA Cup: Bolton 0-1 Eastleigh (Partington 11')
Bolton 0-1 Eastleigh (Partington 11')
- From the section FA Cup
Joe Partington puts non-league Eastleigh ahead with a brilliant strike against Championship opponents Bolton in their third-round FA Cup replay.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third-round replays here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired