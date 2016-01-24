Sampdoria 2-4 Napoli

Italian Serie A
Napoli's Gonzalo Higuain is the top scorer in Serie A this season
Serie A leaders Napoli remain top after holding off a spirited Sampdoria side to earn their fifth successive league win.

Maurizio Sarri's side, who are chasing a first Scudetto since 1990, completely controlled the match throughout.

Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain fired the visitors ahead with his 21st league goal of the season after pouncing on Edgar Barreto's sloppy backpass.

Sampdoria midfielder Barreto then conceded a penalty which allowed Lorenzo Insigne to double Napoli's lead from the spot.

The visitors continued to slice open the home defence regularly without adding a third, allowing Sampdoria to halve the deficit on the verge of half-time when Joaquin Correa stroked in Carlos Carbonero's square pass.

diego maradona
Diego Maradona - here challenging Milan's Carlo Ancelotti - was playing for Napoli the last time they won the Italian league title

But the hosts' task was made even harder when veteran full-back Mattia Cassani was sent off for a second booking just before the hour.

Within seconds they suffered further punishment, Napoli skipper Marek Hamsik weaving his way through the defence and poking in his fourth goal in four league matches for a 3-1 lead.

Sampdoria again moved back within a goal when Eder headed in Ricardo Alvarez's cross, only for Belgium midfielder Dries Mertens to drill in the fourth for Napoli.

Second-placed Juventus kept pace with the leaders by beating Roma in Turin later on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Champions League-chasing Inter Milan were held to a 1-1 home draw as substitute Kevin Lasagna earned 10-man Carpi a late draw.

The striker, who was playing amateur football less than two years ago, scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Inter dropped to fourth.

Roberto Mancini's side were leapfrogged by Fiorentina, who responded to back-to-back defeats with a 2-0 win over Torino.

But, despite goals from Josip Ilicic and Gonzalo Rodriguez, they remain six points adrift of leaders Napoli.

Line-ups

Sampdoria

  • 2Viviano
  • 5CassaniBooked at 59mins
  • 4Moisander
  • 87Zukanovic
  • 19Regini
  • 8BarretoSubstituted forÁlvarezat 56'minutes
  • 7FernandoBooked at 45mins
  • 77Carbonero
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forIvanat 80'minutes
  • 23Éder
  • 99CassanoSubstituted forDodôat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Puggioni
  • 9Rodriguez
  • 11Dodô
  • 13Miguel Pereira
  • 17Palombo
  • 20Krsticic
  • 24Muriel
  • 25Álvarez
  • 26Silvestre
  • 57Brignoli
  • 95Ivan

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 2Hysaj
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 31GhoulamSubstituted forStrinicat 71'minutes
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Frello FilhoBooked at 13mins
  • 17Hamsik
  • 7CallejónSubstituted forEl Kaddouriat 84'minutes
  • 9Higuaín
  • 24InsigneSubstituted forMertensat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 3Strinic
  • 6Valdifiori
  • 11Maggio
  • 14Mertens
  • 19López Silva
  • 21Chiriches
  • 22Vasconcellos Ferreira
  • 23Gabbiadini
  • 77El Kaddouri
  • 94Chalobah
  • 96Luperto
Referee:
Daniele Orsato
Attendance:
22,635

Match Stats

Home TeamSampdoriaAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home8
Away23
Shots on Target
Home4
Away9
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Sampdoria 2, Napoli 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sampdoria 2, Napoli 4.

Attempt missed. Omar El Kaddouri (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jorginho.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Éder (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dries Mertens.

Omar El Kaddouri (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Éder (Sampdoria).

Offside, Napoli. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Dries Mertens is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Éder (Sampdoria) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Omar El Kaddouri (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Allan.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Omar El Kaddouri replaces José Callejón.

Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Carlos Carbonero (Sampdoria).

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. David Ivan replaces Joaquin Correa.

Goal!

Goal! Sampdoria 2, Napoli 4. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Callejón.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jorginho.

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

Attempt saved. Ivan Strinic (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Hand ball by Vasco Regini (Sampdoria).

Goal!

Goal! Sampdoria 2, Napoli 3. Éder (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ricardo Álvarez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Ivan Strinic replaces Faouzi Ghoulam.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ricardo Álvarez.

Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Allan.

Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joaquin Correa (Sampdoria).

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Dodô replaces Antonio Cassano.

Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jorginho.

Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Attempt saved. Joaquin Correa (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Sampdoria 1, Napoli 3. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Mattia Cassani (Sampdoria) for a bad foul.

Foul by Mattia Cassani (Sampdoria).

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Substitution

Substitution, Sampdoria. Ricardo Álvarez replaces Edgar Barreto.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Mattia Cassani.

