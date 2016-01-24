Match ends, Sampdoria 2, Napoli 4.
Sampdoria 2-4 Napoli
-
- From the section European Football
Serie A leaders Napoli remain top after holding off a spirited Sampdoria side to earn their fifth successive league win.
Maurizio Sarri's side, who are chasing a first Scudetto since 1990, completely controlled the match throughout.
Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain fired the visitors ahead with his 21st league goal of the season after pouncing on Edgar Barreto's sloppy backpass.
Sampdoria midfielder Barreto then conceded a penalty which allowed Lorenzo Insigne to double Napoli's lead from the spot.
The visitors continued to slice open the home defence regularly without adding a third, allowing Sampdoria to halve the deficit on the verge of half-time when Joaquin Correa stroked in Carlos Carbonero's square pass.
But the hosts' task was made even harder when veteran full-back Mattia Cassani was sent off for a second booking just before the hour.
Within seconds they suffered further punishment, Napoli skipper Marek Hamsik weaving his way through the defence and poking in his fourth goal in four league matches for a 3-1 lead.
Sampdoria again moved back within a goal when Eder headed in Ricardo Alvarez's cross, only for Belgium midfielder Dries Mertens to drill in the fourth for Napoli.
Second-placed Juventus kept pace with the leaders by beating Roma in Turin later on Sunday.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Champions League-chasing Inter Milan were held to a 1-1 home draw as substitute Kevin Lasagna earned 10-man Carpi a late draw.
The striker, who was playing amateur football less than two years ago, scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Inter dropped to fourth.
Roberto Mancini's side were leapfrogged by Fiorentina, who responded to back-to-back defeats with a 2-0 win over Torino.
But, despite goals from Josip Ilicic and Gonzalo Rodriguez, they remain six points adrift of leaders Napoli.
Line-ups
Sampdoria
- 2Viviano
- 5CassaniBooked at 59mins
- 4Moisander
- 87Zukanovic
- 19Regini
- 8BarretoSubstituted forÁlvarezat 56'minutes
- 7FernandoBooked at 45mins
- 77Carbonero
- 10CorreaSubstituted forIvanat 80'minutes
- 23Éder
- 99CassanoSubstituted forDodôat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Puggioni
- 9Rodriguez
- 11Dodô
- 13Miguel Pereira
- 17Palombo
- 20Krsticic
- 24Muriel
- 25Álvarez
- 26Silvestre
- 57Brignoli
- 95Ivan
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 2Hysaj
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 31GhoulamSubstituted forStrinicat 71'minutes
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello FilhoBooked at 13mins
- 17Hamsik
- 7CallejónSubstituted forEl Kaddouriat 84'minutes
- 9Higuaín
- 24InsigneSubstituted forMertensat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 3Strinic
- 6Valdifiori
- 11Maggio
- 14Mertens
- 19López Silva
- 21Chiriches
- 22Vasconcellos Ferreira
- 23Gabbiadini
- 77El Kaddouri
- 94Chalobah
- 96Luperto
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
- Attendance:
- 22,635
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sampdoria 2, Napoli 4.
Attempt missed. Omar El Kaddouri (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jorginho.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Éder (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Omar El Kaddouri (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Éder (Sampdoria).
Offside, Napoli. Jorginho tries a through ball, but Dries Mertens is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Éder (Sampdoria) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Omar El Kaddouri (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Omar El Kaddouri replaces José Callejón.
Dries Mertens (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Carlos Carbonero (Sampdoria).
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. David Ivan replaces Joaquin Correa.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 2, Napoli 4. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jorginho.
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt saved. Ivan Strinic (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Hand ball by Vasco Regini (Sampdoria).
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 2, Napoli 3. Éder (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ricardo Álvarez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Ivan Strinic replaces Faouzi Ghoulam.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Ricardo Álvarez.
Attempt missed. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Allan.
Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joaquin Correa (Sampdoria).
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Dodô replaces Antonio Cassano.
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Jorginho.
Attempt blocked. Gonzalo Higuaín (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt saved. Joaquin Correa (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Sampdoria 1, Napoli 3. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Mattia Cassani (Sampdoria) for a bad foul.
Foul by Mattia Cassani (Sampdoria).
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Ricardo Álvarez replaces Edgar Barreto.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Mattia Cassani.