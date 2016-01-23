Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Leyton Orient 2.
Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Leyton Orient
Kevin Nolan made a winning start to management as two second-half goals helped Leyton Orient beat Wycombe.
After a turgid first half, Jay Simpson was left unmarked just eight yards out to fire home his 21st goal of the season and put Orient ahead.
Ollie Palmer then headed wide from Jobi McAnuff's free-kick before Calaum Jahraldo-Martin slid the ball past an on-rushing Alex Lynch on the break.
Wycombe failed to muster an effort on target in their third straight defeat.
The win moves Orient above the home side into eighth place in the League Two table.
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"I didn't think anyone was going to score first half against us. But in the second half, the goal changes everything, it was a poor defensive goal.
"We fell asleep, you can't give Jay Simpson time in the box, he's the top scorer in the country. Before that there was absolutely nothing in the game and it was heading for a 0-0.
"There were two shots on goal in the whole game. Both were from Leyton Orient and both went it.
"It's a disappointing game, especially after Tuesday's exit from the FA Cup. We've got a full week now to prepare for Plymouth and I want to get rid of any hangover from the FA Cup and especially against orient."
Leyton Orient player-manager Kevin Nolan told BBC Radio London:
"The lads responded to everything I've asked of them over the last 48 hours so I'm going home on that bus really pleased.
"I think what I've learned is that they can take things on board very quickly, which is very pleasing.
"They've got the result today which is pleasing so hopefully now they'll start believing in what I'm trying to do
"Bit-by-bit we'll start implementing things and hopefully start making this club strive forward and get into those play-off positions."
Line-ups
Wycombe
- 21Lynch
- 2JombatiBooked at 76mins
- 5Stewart
- 6Pierre
- 3Jacobson
- 19HarrimanSubstituted forUdumagaat 83'minutes
- 22McCarthy
- 20O'Nien
- 11Wood
- 7ThompsonSubstituted forUgwuat 71'minutes
- 9HayesSubstituted forCowan-Hallat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 4McGinn
- 8Bean
- 13Richardson
- 17Kretzschmar
- 23Ugwu
- 24Cowan-Hall
- 25Udumaga
Leyton Orient
- 1Cisak
- 2Clohessy
- 4Essam
- 6Baudry
- 3Shaw
- 30Jahraldo-MartinBooked at 89mins
- 12Payne
- 15AtanganaSubstituted forPritchardat 72'minutes
- 11McAnuff
- 9PalmerSubstituted forGnanduilletat 80'minutes
- 27Simpson
Substitutes
- 17Turgott
- 18Pritchard
- 19Kashket
- 20Kpekawa
- 21Grainger
- 32Gnanduillet
- 44Nolan
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 4,432
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 0, Leyton Orient 2.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Jason McCarthy.
Booking
Calaum Jahraldo-Martin (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 0, Leyton Orient 2. Calaum Jahraldo-Martin (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jay Simpson.
Attempt missed. Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers).
Frazer Shaw (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Jermaine Udumaga replaces Michael Harriman.
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Sean Clohessy.
Foul by Jack Payne (Leyton Orient).
Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Armand Gnanduillet replaces Ollie Palmer.
Attempt missed. Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient).
Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bradley Pritchard (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).
Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Leyton Orient. Bradley Pritchard replaces Nigel Atangana because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Gozie Ugwu replaces Garry Thompson.
Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason McCarthy (Wycombe Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Jack Payne (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Wycombe Wanderers 0, Leyton Orient 1. Jay Simpson (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Harriman (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Sido Jombati (Wycombe Wanderers).
Jobi McAnuff (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Jason McCarthy.
Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nigel Atangana (Leyton Orient).
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Paris Cowan-Hall replaces Paul Hayes because of an injury.
Foul by Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers).
Ollie Palmer (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.