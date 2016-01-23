Wycombe Wanderers 0-2 Leyton Orient

Jay Simpson has scored 21 goals this season for Leyton Orient

Kevin Nolan made a winning start to management as two second-half goals helped Leyton Orient beat Wycombe.

After a turgid first half, Jay Simpson was left unmarked just eight yards out to fire home his 21st goal of the season and put Orient ahead.

Ollie Palmer then headed wide from Jobi McAnuff's free-kick before Calaum Jahraldo-Martin slid the ball past an on-rushing Alex Lynch on the break.

Wycombe failed to muster an effort on target in their third straight defeat.

The win moves Orient above the home side into eighth place in the League Two table.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I didn't think anyone was going to score first half against us. But in the second half, the goal changes everything, it was a poor defensive goal.

"We fell asleep, you can't give Jay Simpson time in the box, he's the top scorer in the country. Before that there was absolutely nothing in the game and it was heading for a 0-0.

"There were two shots on goal in the whole game. Both were from Leyton Orient and both went it.

"It's a disappointing game, especially after Tuesday's exit from the FA Cup. We've got a full week now to prepare for Plymouth and I want to get rid of any hangover from the FA Cup and especially against orient."

Leyton Orient player-manager Kevin Nolan told BBC Radio London:

"The lads responded to everything I've asked of them over the last 48 hours so I'm going home on that bus really pleased.

"I think what I've learned is that they can take things on board very quickly, which is very pleasing.

"They've got the result today which is pleasing so hopefully now they'll start believing in what I'm trying to do

"Bit-by-bit we'll start implementing things and hopefully start making this club strive forward and get into those play-off positions."