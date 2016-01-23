Cambridge United 1-1 Hartlepool United

Ben Williamson's dramatic equaliser for Cambridge earned his side a draw at home to strugglers Hartlepool.

The visitors, who had won only one of their previous six league games, went ahead when Jake Gray fired home from Michael Woods' pass.

Cambridge keeper Will Norris also made a string of fine saves to deny Ellis Harrison, Jordan Richards and Gray.

The U's levelled when Williamson converted a long ball to end a run of more than five hours since their last goal.