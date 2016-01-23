Fulham 0-1 Hull City

Abel Hernandez's winner at Craven Cottage was his 15th league goal of the season

Hull City moved to the top of the Championship table following a narrow win at out-of-form Fulham.

The Tigers' top scorer Abel Hernandez got the only goal from the penalty spot after Moses Odubajo was fouled by Lasse Vigen Christensen.

Whites keeper Andrew Lonergan denied Hernandez early on before opposite number Alan McGregor flicked away a shot from Tom Cairney.

McGregor tipped over a late free-kick from Jamie O'Hara to ensure victory.

Hull, who secured their fourth successive league win, are now one point above previous leaders Middlesbrough, who lost 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest.

Fulham, meanwhile, have won only once in 14 Championship games and boss Slavisa Jokanovic is still waiting for his first success since taking charge at Craven Cottage at the end of December.

The home side started brightly, but without top scorer Ross McCormack because of illness, they were unable to convert their chances.

O'Hara and Scott Parker both shot wide after the break before Hernandez notched his 15th league goal of the season - and his sixth in four games - despite Lonergan tipping his penalty onto the post.

Fulham, who have not kept a clean sheet in the league since October, remain four points above the relegation zone.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic:

Media playback is not supported on this device Jokanovic on Fulham v Hull

"We are really disappointed after this situation in which we find ourselves today.

"We played very well for 65 to 70 minutes and the game was clearly going towards being a draw, then we made one mistake and we lost.

"I thought it was a penalty, they caught us just for one second. I don't know if it was an intentional trip.

"The plan is to look in the loan market, we have one week more in front of us. At the moment we are trying to do something."

Hull manager Steve Bruce:

Media playback is not supported on this device Bruce on Fulham v Hull City

"You have to show a certain resilience, especially in the middle of winter coming to places like this.

"Fulham played well today but we were always comfortable.

"We know we are always capable of scoring a goal.

"The ability to roll up your sleeves and give nothing away is what you need to be successful. It's not all about playing nice football."

Fulham striker Ross McCormack, who has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough, missed out through illness

Hernandez got the only goal 10 minutes from time, despite Andy Lonergan getting a hand to his penalty

Slavisa Jokanovic has lost four of his five matches in charge of Fulham