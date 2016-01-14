Mohamed Elneny: Arsenal sign Egypt midfielder from Basel

Elneny featured in Basel's home victory over Chelsea in the 2013-14 Champions League group stage

Mohamed Elneny has set his sights high after completing his reported £5m move to Arsenal from FC Basel.

The 23 year old is expected to be registered in time to be available for Sunday's league game against Stoke.

"I am hoping that we win the Premier League and cup this season, and the Champions League," said the midfielder.

The Egyptian international played in Basel's win over Chelsea in the 2013-14 Champions League and is eligible to play in this season's competition.

Arsenal are top of the Premier League, at home to Burnley in the fourth round of the FA Cup and will face defending champions Barcelona in the last-16 of the Champions League.

