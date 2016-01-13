BBC Sport - Liverpool 3-3 Arsenal: Klopp says Reds gifted Gunners 'easy goals'
Reds gifted Gunners easy goals - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his side gifted Arsenal two "easy goals" as the Reds draw 3-3 in the last minute at Anfield.
Watch all the goals on Match of the Day, BBC One 22:45 GMT (23:15 N.Ireland and Wales).
