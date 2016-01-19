Portsmouth 2-1 Ipswich Town

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup highlights: Portsmouth 2-1 Ipswich

League Two Portsmouth booked a home FA Cup tie with Premier League Bournemouth after deservedly upsetting Ipswich in a third-round replay.

Gary Roberts put Portsmouth ahead with a penalty after he was fouled by Piotr Malarczyk before Marc McNulty headed in unmarked for the hosts' second.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles pulled one back for the Championship side with a curling shot after the break.

But a comeback was snuffed out when Malarczyk was sent off on 77 minutes.

The Town defender saw red following a second bookable offence on Roberts.

Victory was Portsmouth's first in an FA Cup tie against a side at least two divisions above them since a 5-2 win against Birmingham City in the first round in January 1909.

Defeat for Ipswich was their third in a row in an FA Cup tie against a side ranked below them.

Gary Roberts scored his sixth goal of the season for Portsmouth

Watched on by Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and his assistant Jason Tindall, Portsmouth created the bulk of the early chances before former Ipswich midfielder Roberts' spot kick.

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy made 11 changes to his starting line-up and for vast periods of the game Portsmouth looked the side two divisions higher in the Football League pyramid.

They deservedly added a second after 37 minutes when McNulty headed home firmly from Gareth Evans' cross.

The visitors' only shot on target on the night resulted in a goal from Arsenal loanee Maitland-Niles, who picked out the top-left corner from the edge of the box.

But Portsmouth could and should have won by more. McNulty, himself on a season-long loan from Sheffield United, was denied in either half by smart one-on-one saves from Ipswich goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Ipswich's only other chance of note saw Brett Pitman blaze a half-volley over the crossbar from the edge of the area.

Piotr Malarczyk's sending off helped Portsmouth beat a team from two divisions above them in the FA Cup for the first time since January 1909 (5-2 v Birmingham)

What the managers said...

Portsmouth assistant manager Leam Richardson told BBC Radio Solent: "When we went to Ipswich in the first game, we thought we gave a good account of ourselves so to get ourselves through, it's a great credit to our lads.

"I think the key was the application, the work-rate, the respect that you must have against the opponents on the pitch, that all came through in the performance.

"I think the lads did a good job tonight. The standard that we've set, we thought we could give a good account of ourselves and push Ipswich.

"Tonight the ground's full of people paying to get in and to reward them with a home tie against a Premier League side is something we can look forward to."

Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy told BBC Suffolk: "I thought Portsmouth played well again tonight and deserved to win. I think that we've given barmy goals away to be honest with you.

"You're never going to play against anybody if you give goals like that away. We were better in the second half, but we gave away two pretty routine goals.

"Tonight's confirmed to me what I probably already know - that the best side is the one that's been playing regularly.

"With Christophe Berra with a shoulder injury and Luke Chambers with a calf strain, I need them this Saturday and to be in those play-offs. I need to have the best team playing week in, week out. Unfortunately, that's why some of them had to play tonight.

"Did any of them give me a problem about picking my team over the next few weeks? I don't think so, but I know the ones who are capable of playing."

What next?

Portsmouth host third-placed Oxford, who are two places above them in League Two, on Saturday, while Ipswich are away at fellow play-off challengers Birmingham in the Championship on the same day.