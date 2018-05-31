BBC Sport - FA Cup: Away games for most Premier League teams
Away draws for most top-flight teams
- From the section FA Cup
The majority of Premier League sides left in the FA Cup are handed away games in the fourth-round draw, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Watford, West Ham, Everton, Chelsea and Tottenham or Leicester all drawn away from home.
