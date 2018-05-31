BBC Sport - FA Cup weekend's funniest moments
FA Cup weekend's funniest moments
Watch the funniest moments from the weekend's FA Cup third round ties - from Timmy Mallet and Zippy in the crowds, to exasperated commentators and Graeme Le Saux's "nice" soaps.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
