BBC Sport - FA Cup highlights: Cardiff 0-1 Shrewsbury
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as striker Andy Mangan heads home from close range to give League One side Shrewsbury a 1-0 win at Championship side Cardiff.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
