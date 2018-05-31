BBC Sport - FA Cup: Shinji Okazaki's solo effort gives Leicester 2-1 lead
Okazaki strike puts Leicester in front
- From the section FA Cup
Shinji Okazaki's rebounded strike puts Leicester City 2-1 up at White Hart Lane in their third-round tie against Tottenham.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired