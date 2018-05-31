BBC Sport - FA Cup: Carlisle Utd 2-2 Yeovil Town highlights
Highlights: Carlisle 2-2 Yeovil
Yeovil secure an FA Cup third-round replay against fellow League Two side Carlisle after coming from behind twice to draw 2-2.
