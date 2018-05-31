BBC Sport - FA Cup: Loftus-Cheek doubles Chelsea's lead against Scunthorpe
Loftus-Cheek doubles Chelsea's lead
- From the section FA Cup
Ruben Loftus-Cheek gives Chelsea a 2-0 lead against their League One opponents Scunthorpe in the third round of the FA Cup.
