BBC Sport - FA Cup: Kemar Roofe's 'exquisite' strike gives Oxford lead
'Exquisite' strike gives Oxford lead
- From the section FA Cup
An "exquisite strike" from Oxford's Kemar Roofe puts them 2-1 up against Swansea City in the FA Cup third round.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
