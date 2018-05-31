BBC Sport - FA Cup: Jefferson Montero's cheeky opener for Swansea
Montero's cheeky opener for Swansea
- From the section FA Cup
Swansea forward Jefferson Montero opens the scoring with a cunning back heel finish to put the Swans 1-0 up against Oxford United in the FA Cup third round.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
