BBC Sport - FA Cup: Penalty puts Oxford level against Swansea
Penalty puts Oxford level
- From the section Football
Liam Sercombe equalises for Oxford from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 against Swansea after Alex MacDonald is fouled by Kyle Barkley in the FA Cup third round.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
