BBC Sport - FA Cup: Penalty puts Oxford level against Swansea

Penalty puts Oxford level

Liam Sercombe equalises for Oxford from the penalty spot to make it 1-1 against Swansea after Alex MacDonald is fouled by Kyle Barkley in the FA Cup third round.

You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.

Available to UK users only.

