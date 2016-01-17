Millwall 3-1 Port Vale

Lee Gregory is congratulated by Steve Morison on his first-half header

Lee Gregory played a part in all three Millwall goals as they beat Port Vale for a third win in four league games.

Gregory headed the hosts into an early lead from Jed Wallace's deep cross and doubled it with a penalty after being tripped by Carl Dickinson.

Steve Morison then added a third before the break as Gregory's shot deflected into his path for a neat finish.

JJ Hooper pulled a goal back for Vale in the second half when he stabbed home a Michael O'Connor free-kick.