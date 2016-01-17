Match ends, Millwall 3, Port Vale 1.
Millwall 3-1 Port Vale
-
- From the section Football
Lee Gregory played a part in all three Millwall goals as they beat Port Vale for a third win in four league games.
Gregory headed the hosts into an early lead from Jed Wallace's deep cross and doubled it with a penalty after being tripped by Carl Dickinson.
Steve Morison then added a third before the break as Gregory's shot deflected into his path for a neat finish.
JJ Hooper pulled a goal back for Vale in the second half when he stabbed home a Michael O'Connor free-kick.
Line-ups
Millwall
- 13Archer
- 2Cummings
- 17Webster
- 16Beevers
- 18Ferguson
- 25WallaceBooked at 41minsSubstituted forUpsonat 63'minutes
- 26AbdouBooked at 49mins
- 6Williams
- 22O'BrienSubstituted forMarquisat 88'minutes
- 20Morison
- 9GregorySubstituted forOnyedinmaat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Forde
- 3Martin
- 8Upson
- 10Onyedinma
- 14Marquis
- 15Nelson
- 24Thompson
Port Vale
- 21Alnwick
- 2Purkiss
- 6Duffy
- 5McGivern
- 3DickinsonBooked at 24mins
- 19MooreSubstituted forDoddsat 55'minutes
- 8O'Connor
- 17Brown
- 14DanielSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
- 11FoleyBooked at 31minsSubstituted forHooperat 55'minutes
- 20Leitch-Smith
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 4Streete
- 10Dodds
- 15Hooper
- 16Yates
- 18Kelly
- 42Grant
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 7,773
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home13
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Millwall 3, Port Vale 1.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Michael Brown.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Michael O'Connor.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Michael O'Connor.
John Marquis (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Kelly (Port Vale).
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. John Marquis replaces Aiden O'Brien.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Fred Onyedinma replaces Lee Gregory.
Attempt blocked. Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Louis Dodds (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ryan McGivern.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.
Foul by Ed Upson (Millwall).
Richard Duffy (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Steve Morison (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Kelly (Port Vale).
Foul by Ed Upson (Millwall).
JJ Hooper (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Nadjim Abdou (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by JJ Hooper (Port Vale).
Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.
Attempt saved. Ed Upson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Shaun Williams.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Mark Beevers (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by A-Jay Leitch-Smith (Port Vale).
Attempt missed. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Millwall. Ed Upson replaces Jed Wallace.
Goal!
Goal! Millwall 3, Port Vale 1. JJ Hooper (Port Vale) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael O'Connor with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Shaun Cummings (Millwall).
Carl Dickinson (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ben Purkiss.
Attempt missed. Michael Brown (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. JJ Hooper replaces Sam Foley.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Louis Dodds replaces Byron Moore.
Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.