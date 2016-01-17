Ross County 2-3 Aberdeen

Shay Logan scored twice as 10-man Aberdeen came from behind to beat Ross County in a chaotic Dingwall battle.

Dons defender Mark Reynolds was sent off for felling goal-bound Alex Schalk on 26 minutes, with Ian McShane stroking in the resultant free-kick.

But Adam Rooney soon earned and scored a penalty, and Logan bundled in a cross before the break to put Aberdeen ahead.

The right-back dispatched his second after the break, but a McShane rocket made for tense last eight minutes.

Aberdeen move to within three points of Premiership leaders Celtic - who have played a game fewer - and six clear of third-place Hearts.

The visitors were immediately on the offensive, with Derek McInnes' side demonstrating great tempo and desire.

Jonny Hayes fired in a dipping effort that Scott Fox tipped over and the goalkeeper also parried a low Niall McGinn shot, before Rooney headed over a Logan cross.

The hosts spurned opportunities of their own, though.

Michael Gardyne released Richard Foster, but he fired too close to Scott Brown - playing in place of Danny Ward, who was recalled by Liverpool last week.

Schalk then claimed for a penalty after Ash Taylor seemed to catch him with his knee, but referee Crawford Allan allowed an advantage upon which County could not capitalise. Furious manager Jim McIntyre was spoken to by the official.

The action reached a crescendo when Schalk retrieved Brian Graham's hooked pass, cutting across Reynolds before being taken down on the edge of the box.

Reynolds was dismissed and the punishment was compounded when McShane drilled a low shot under the wall and past the static Brown.

It was a pulsating contest and, against the odds, Aberdeen struck back suddenly.

The ball deflected into Rooney's path in the area and Chris Robertson inexplicably hauled him down. County were furious again, but the striker slotted the penalty.

Aberdeen then seized the lead. Hayes whipped a ball across the six-yard box, Logan contested, and the ball seemed to striker Jamie Reckord before looping into the net.

Play raced from end to end, Graham and Taylor narrowly missing with headers, and Hayes failing to finish a mesmeric dancing run towards goal.

Graham saw another header tipped away before Brown recovered superbly to deny Schalk.

Rooney then struck across Fox, who saved and scurried back to stop the ball edging over the line.

All of this before half-time.

The second period was understandably more muted but Aberdeen deserve real credit for their performance as they kept County busy and at bay for most of the half.

The decisive goal came when Graeme Shinnie drilled in a cross, Rooney showed great awareness to flick on and Logan was there to finish.

The game seemed to be petering out until McShane evaded Hayes, drove towards goal and thundered a shot away from Brown to set up a fantastic finish. But Aberdeen held on for an impressive victory.