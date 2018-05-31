BBC Sport - FA Cup highlights: Colchester United v Charlton Athletic
Highlights: Colchester 2-1 Charlton
- From the section FA Cup
Watch highlights as Colchester United reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in 10 years by beating Charlton 2-1.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired