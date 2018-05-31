BBC Sport - FA Cup: Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace highlights
Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace
- From the section FA Cup
Wilfried Zaha's second-half strike earned Crystal Palace a 2-1 victory over Premier League rivals Southampton in their FA Cup third-round tie.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired