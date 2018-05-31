BBC Sport - FA Cup: Nottingham Forest 1-0 QPR highlights
Nottingham Forest 1-0 QPR highlights
Jamie Ward's first-half strike was enough to give Nottingham Forest victory over QPR in an uninspiring all-Championship FA Cup third-round tie.
