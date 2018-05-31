BBC Sport - FA Cup: Middlesbrough 1-2 Burnley highlights
Middlesbrough 1-2 Burnley highlights
- From the section FA Cup
Burnley produced a stirring comeback to win 2-1 at the Riverside and end Middlesbrough's winning run in their third round FA Cup clash.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired