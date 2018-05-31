BBC Sport - FA Cup: Man Utd's Wayne Rooney scores injury-time penalty
Rooney scores injury-time penalty
- From the section FA Cup
Wayne Rooney scores an injury-time penalty for Manchester United after Dean Hammond's foul on Memphis Depay during their FA Cup third-round tie against Sheffield United at Old Trafford.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
