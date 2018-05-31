BBC Sport - FA Cup highlights: Birmingham 1-2 Bournemouth
Highlights: Birmingham 1-2 Bournemouth
- From the section FA Cup
Watch match highlights as Bournemouth bounce back to get the better of Birmingham, winning 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
