BBC Sport - FA Cup: Manchester United 1-0 Sheffield United highlights
Highlights: Man Utd 1-0 Sheffield Utd
- From the section FA Cup
A late penalty by Wayne Rooney gives Manchester United a narrow 1-0 win against League One Sheffield United in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
