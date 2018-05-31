BBC Sport - FA Cup: Hartlepool 1-2 Derby highlights
Highlights: Hartlepool 1-2 Derby
Derby County come back from a goal down to win 2-1 away against Hartlepool thanks to a late Darren Bent goal in the FA Cup third round at Victoria Park.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
