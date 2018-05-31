BBC Sport - FA Cup: Norwich 0-3 Manchester City highlights
Highlights: Norwich 0-3 Manchester City
Goals from Sergio Aguero, Kelechi Iheanacho and Kevin de Bruyne give Manchester City a comfortable 3-0 victory away against Norwich in the FA Cup third round at Carrow Road.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
