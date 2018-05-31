BBC Sport - FA Cup: Eastleigh 1-1 Bolton highlights
Highlights: Eastleigh 1-1 Bolton
- From the section FA Cup
Darren Pratley came to Bolton's rescue with a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw for the Trotters and an FA Cup third-round replay against National League Eastleigh.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired