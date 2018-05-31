BBC Sport - FA Cup: West Ham 1-0 Wolves highlights
Highlights: West Ham 1-0 Wolves
- From the section FA Cup
West Ham progress into the fourth round of the FA Cup after Nikica Jelavic's sublime strike secured a 1-0 victory for the Hammers over Championship side Wolves.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired