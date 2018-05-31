BBC Sport - FA Cup: Aston Villa fans confront captain Micah Richards
Villa fans argue with Richards
- From the section FA Cup
Captain Micah Richards is confronted by angry Aston Villa fans during their 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup at Adams Park.
Watch live coverage of the FA Cup third round here.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired