BBC Sport - FA Cup: Penalty hands Wycombe Wanderers equaliser
Penalty hands Wycombe equaliser
- From the section FA Cup
Joe Jacobson converts a penalty after Matt Bloomfield is flattened by Ashley Westwood's trailing arm to put Wycombe Wanderers level against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round at Adams Park.
You can watch all the action from the FA Cup third round here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired