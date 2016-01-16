Ipswich Town 1-1 Preston North End

Ipswich striker Daryl Murphy levelled the scores with his eighth goal of the season

Ipswich slipped out of the Championship play-off places as Preston held them to a draw at Portman Road.

North End led early when Daniel Johnson pounced on an error from Jonas Knudsen and fired in a low left-foot shot at the second attempt.

Town striker Daryl Murphy levelled before the break as he found the bottom corner from Luke Chambers' assist.

Chambers went close to a late winner for Ipswich only for Sam Johnstone to make a smart save from close range.

Ipswich also saw a late claim for a penalty turned down as substitute Luke Hyam's rebound appeared to strike a Preston hand on the goal line.

Both sides had a case to feel aggrieved at referee Simon Hooper, who disallowed a Preston goal when Ben Pearson was adjudged offside on the hour.

It was Preston, on the back of three successive league wins, who enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges.

Johnson caught Ipswich cold with his eighth goal of the season as Tommy Smith failed to clear his initial effort.

Paul Gallagher almost doubled the visitors' lead when his shot went inches wide from a cleverly worked free-kick.

But Ipswich grew into the game and equalised through Murphy's low drive from 20 yards after the Republic of Ireland international turned his man on the edge of the penalty area.

A second half of fewer chances came to life towards the close when Bailey Wright headed just wide from Gallagher's cross as Gerken stood motionless.

Ipswich remain unbeaten in five league games while Preston's impressive recent run sees them without a defeat in four matches.

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy:

"It was a real tough Championship match - they were hard to break down.

"You can't win them all and if we can't win matches, then the most important thing is we don't lose them.

"We should have had a penalty - it hits his hand and then he grabs the ball under his body

"We had to eke out a point - so we will take that.

Preston North End manager Simon Grayson:

"I thought we performed really well in a different type of game - there were a lot of positives to take from the game.

"You have to stand up against Mick McCarthy's teams, but we started the game really well and could have had more than the one goal.

"They asked questions of us in the second half but I thought we deserved the point and I am pleased with it."

