League Two
Hartlepool1Wycombe0

Hartlepool United 1-0 Wycombe Wanderers

Hartlepool earned a valuable win over League Two promotion hopefuls Wycombe to move six points above the drop zone.

Scott Fenwick side-footed home Nathan Thomas' superb cross for the only goal.

Wycombe keeper Matt Ingram then produced an impressive stop to keep out Jordan Richards' 20-yard free-kick.

Michael Woods missed a gilt-edged chance to make it 2-0 on the hour and Pools' profligacy was nearly punished when Aaron Pierre forced goalkeeper Trevor Carson into a stunning save.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

Ainsworth on Hartlepool v Wycombe

"From the goal at 33 minutes, there was only one team that was looking like scoring and that was Wycombe Wanderers and how we haven't is just unbelievable. It's great that we are creating all these chances and twenty or so is great but it's all about starting to stick them in.

"It's a shame because Hartlepool were there for the taking today, and we have dropped a point at least.

"The boys are gutted after this result, but spirits will be back up when we get into training on Monday and start focusing on the game against Aston Villa."

Line-ups

Hartlepool

  • 1Carson
  • 19Richards
  • 5Harrison
  • 26JacksonBooked at 43mins
  • 3Carroll
  • 16Featherstone
  • 14Woods
  • 30GraySubstituted forBinghamat 78'minutes
  • 7ThomasSubstituted forHawkinsat 55'minutes
  • 15Oates
  • 17Fenwick

Substitutes

  • 8Walker
  • 9Bingham
  • 11Oyenuga
  • 13Bartlett
  • 18Hawkins
  • 20Jones
  • 23Smith

Wycombe

  • 1Ingram
  • 22McCarthySubstituted forUdumagaat 68'minutes
  • 5Stewart
  • 6Pierre
  • 3Jacobson
  • 19Harriman
  • 10BloomfieldSubstituted forHayesat 80'minutes
  • 20O'Nien
  • 11WoodBooked at 45mins
  • 7ThompsonSubstituted forHollowayat 68'minutes
  • 23UgwuBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Jombati
  • 4McGinn
  • 8Bean
  • 9Hayes
  • 16Holloway
  • 21Lynch
  • 25Udumaga
Referee:
Mark Brown
Attendance:
3,721

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamWycombe
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home5
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away20

Live Text

Match ends, Hartlepool United 1, Wycombe Wanderers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Wycombe Wanderers 0.

Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers).

Attempt missed. Anthony Stewart (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Booking

Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

(Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers).

Attempt saved. Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Nicky Featherstone.

Attempt blocked. Jermaine Udumaga (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Foul by Rakish Bingham (Hartlepool United).

Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Paul Hayes replaces Matt Bloomfield.

Attempt missed. Aaron Holloway (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Jordan Richards.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rakish Bingham replaces Jake Gray because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Aaron Holloway (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United).

Attempt saved. Joe Jacobson (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jake Gray (Hartlepool United).

Foul by Scott Fenwick (Hartlepool United).

Sam Wood (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Aaron Holloway replaces Garry Thompson.

Substitution

Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Jermaine Udumaga replaces Jason McCarthy.

Michael Woods (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke O'Nien (Wycombe Wanderers).

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Trevor Carson.

Attempt saved. Aaron Pierre (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Nicky Featherstone.

Attempt blocked. Garry Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Jake Carroll (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers).

Attempt saved. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gozie Ugwu (Wycombe Wanderers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth27174642241855
2Northampton26174546301655
3Oxford Utd25139340211948
4Portsmouth251111344222244
5Bristol Rovers26134936261043
6Wycombe2511773225740
7Accrington22116538261239
8Wimbledon2610973832639
9Mansfield2610883628838
10Carlisle2410864239338
11Leyton Orient2691074138337
12Cambridge27107103939037
13Morecambe25105104543235
14Exeter2697103539-434
15Crawley27104133345-1234
16Notts County2596103844-633
17Barnet2795133644-832
18Luton2687113838031
19Stevenage2769123750-1327
20Newport2558122839-1123
21Hartlepool2272132135-1423
22Dag & Red2647152747-2019
23Yeovil2638152440-1617
24York2537152648-2216
View full League Two table

