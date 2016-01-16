Crawley Town 0-1 Notts County

Filip Valencic celebrates his winner for Notts County at Crawley

Notts County boss Jamie Fullarton got off to a winning start as Filip Valencic scored on his full debut to give the Magpies victory at Crawley.

The hosts started well as Gavin Tomlin was denied by Roy Carroll before Gwion Edwards' angled shot flew over.

But Notts began the second half well as Ronan Murray had a shot blocked after Adam Campbell teed him up.

And the visitors sealed victory when Valencic bent in a 20-yard volley with his left foot from Jon Stead's assist.

It was Notts County's first away league win since the opening day of the season, while Crawley lost for only the second time in nine home games.

Crawley Town boss Mark Yates told BBC Surrey:

Media playback is not supported on this device Yates on Crawley v Notts County

"I know we haven't disappointed too many times at home of late but today they came and did a job on us.

"You know they had a new manager and he's done his homework on us and we didn't do what we have been doing that has got us results and if you don't do that you don't give yourself too many chances of winning.

"I need them again next week and during the week to get properly prepared for Yeovil and that gives us a chance to try and sort out our away form."