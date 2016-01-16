Match ends, Crawley Town 0, Notts County 1.
Crawley Town 0-1 Notts County
Notts County boss Jamie Fullarton got off to a winning start as Filip Valencic scored on his full debut to give the Magpies victory at Crawley.
The hosts started well as Gavin Tomlin was denied by Roy Carroll before Gwion Edwards' angled shot flew over.
But Notts began the second half well as Ronan Murray had a shot blocked after Adam Campbell teed him up.
And the visitors sealed victory when Valencic bent in a 20-yard volley with his left foot from Jon Stead's assist.
It was Notts County's first away league win since the opening day of the season, while Crawley lost for only the second time in nine home games.
Crawley Town boss Mark Yates told BBC Surrey:
"I know we haven't disappointed too many times at home of late but today they came and did a job on us.
"You know they had a new manager and he's done his homework on us and we didn't do what we have been doing that has got us results and if you don't do that you don't give yourself too many chances of winning.
"I need them again next week and during the week to get properly prepared for Yeovil and that gives us a chance to try and sort out our away form."
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Flahavan
- 14Young
- 6Bradley
- 16Ashton
- 26Smith
- 7Edwards
- 22JenkinsSubstituted forDeaconat 89'minutes
- 4Walton
- 21TomlinSubstituted forAtkinsonat 66'minutes
- 9BarnardSubstituted forFenelonat 80'minutes
- 18HarroldBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 10Rooney
- 11Atkinson
- 12Preston
- 15Fenelon
- 17Bawling
- 20Deacon
- 25Yorwerth
Notts County
- 1Carroll
- 18Hewitt
- 5Bennett
- 6Hollis
- 29Atkinson
- 24CampbellBooked at 89mins
- 12MilsomBooked at 44mins
- 15Thompson
- 23Valencic
- 10MurraySubstituted forSmithat 84'minutes
- 30Stead
Substitutes
- 2Amevor
- 4Smith
- 9Spencer
- 13Loach
- 17Sharpe
- 26Burke
- 33Opoku Aborah
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 2,074
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Notts County 1.
Foul by Matt Harrold (Crawley Town).
Alan Smith (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Smith (Crawley Town).
Curtis Thompson (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis Young (Crawley Town).
Alan Smith (Notts County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Shamir Fenelon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Adam Campbell (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Roarie Deacon replaces Ross Jenkins.
Attempt blocked. Chris Atkinson (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jon Stead (Notts County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Alan Smith replaces Ronan Murray.
Attempt blocked. Ronan Murray (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Wesley Atkinson (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Matt Harrold (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matt Harrold (Crawley Town).
Haydn Hollis (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Shamir Fenelon replaces Lee Barnard.
Lee Barnard (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Haydn Hollis (Notts County).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Curtis Thompson (Notts County) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Matt Harrold (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Wesley Atkinson.
Foul by Matt Harrold (Crawley Town).
Curtis Thompson (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Curtis Thompson.
Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jon Stead (Notts County) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Chris Atkinson (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sonny Bradley (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Chris Atkinson replaces Gavin Tomlin.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Haydn Hollis.
Attempt blocked. Gwion Edwards (Crawley Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lee Barnard (Crawley Town).
Wesley Atkinson (Notts County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Notts County 1. Filip Valencic (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jon Stead.
Attempt saved. Jon Ashton (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.