Milton Keynes Dons 1-0 Reading

Walsh's winner was his first goal for MK Dons, and the first time he had found the net since scoring for Crawley in August 2014

Joe Walsh's acrobatic late volley gave MK Dons a hard-fought win over Reading that sees them climb away from the Championship relegation zone.

Matej Vydra wasted Reading's best chance before the break, firing wide after Garath McCleary's solo run.

In the second half, Oliver Norwood's half-volley brought a fine save from home keeper David Martin.

But the Dons won it when Walsh struck from close range after Rob Hall's corner was not cleared.

It was Walsh's first goal for the club and earned Karl Robinson's side their first victory of 2016.

The defeat was Reading's first of the new year, but also extended their winless run to three games under new manager Brian McDermott.

The Royals drop to 14th, while the Dons, who released midfielder Sergio Aguza before the game, move up a place to 20th and remain two points above the drop zone.

MK Dons boss Karl Robinson:

"I think today we looked strong. We didn't make any errors and we went and nicked it at the end.

"The heart in the players is sensational, especially on the back of the 5-0 loss on Tuesday night - that wasn't a team that was beaten 5-0 today, we looked really confident.

"We've got a mentality here that we stick together through thick and thin and it's about developing that here at the club."

Reading manager Brian McDermott:

"I couldn't see us losing that game today for one minute. I thought we were going to go on and win it if I'm honest - we were the better team.

"But we got done by a set-play which is what happened to us at Wolves and it's something I really need to sort out as the manager.

"We have to start finding the consistency from within us and make sure that we get the right results."