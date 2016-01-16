Derby County 0-3 Birmingham City

Veteran Birmingham City defender Paul Robinson has now scored three Championship goals for Blues this season

Derby County lost further ground on the Championship promotion spots as Birmingham City inflicted their heaviest defeat of the season.

The Rams had the better of the first half, but were frustrated by Gary Rowett's well-organised visitors.

Blues turned the tables after the break when Paul Robinson headed his side in front from Jacques Maghoma's corner.

Stephen Gleeson's cross then sailed in before Maikel Kieftenbeld's volley capped City's first away win in six.

Blues move to within two points of the play-off places, while defeat extends the Rams' winless league run to four games.

Derby boss Paul Clement had questioned his side's promotion credentials after their midweek draw with Reading and his players responded, Bradley Johnson flashing a long-range shot just wide, and Jeff Hendrick going close with a header when teed up by Stephen Warnock's teasing cross.

But they were stifled by a hard-working Birmingham side, well organised by former Rams defender Rowett.

Derby, who have now failed to keep a home clean sheet against Blues in 17 meetings over almost 38 years, started the second half slowly as City pushed forward.

Maghoma had a shot blocked when well-placed, then Jon Toral's curling effort was pushed onto the bar by keeper Lee Grant before Robinson pounced from the resulting corner.

The stunned Rams could not recover, slipping four points adrift of second-placed Hull City as Gleeson and Kieftenbeld took Blues' run to 10 points out of a possible 12 since Boxing Day.

Derby County boss Paul Clement:

"I was very angry and frustrated after the game against Reading but I'm more disappointed today. I'm disappointed we didn't get the reaction and performance we needed.

"We are a good side in a bad period. Confidence is everything - it can go as quickly as it can come back.

"But I've full confidence in the players that we will get through this. I don't think it's abnormal that a team will go through a difficult period in a long season."

Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett:

"When you look at the week Derby have had, and the two or three-week period they've had, you could sense maybe a little bit of nervousness and vulnerability around the place.

"We were okay first half but we didn't commit to our attacking play enough. I just said to the players at half-time, 'Ccome on, if we are going to do it, we are going to do it properly, so can we get on the front foot and be a bit braver.'

"In that second half, with a bit more drive about us and playing five more yards up the pitch, it made a huge difference."