Match ends, Hull City 6, Charlton Athletic 0.
Hull City 6-0 Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Abel Hernandez hit a hat-trick as Jose Riga's second spell as Charlton boss started with a hammering at Hull City.
The Belgian was reappointed on Thursday but saw his side go 2-0 down inside the opening 16 minutes thanks to two smart finishes from Hernandez.
Robert Snodgrass made it three with a wonderful finish before Hernandez got his hat-trick to make it 4-0.
After the break, Mo Diame fired home a classy shot and teenager Isaac Hayden's deflected effort ended the scoring.
It was another dire day in Yorkshire for Charlton, who have now conceded 11 goals in their last two games having been thumped 5-0 at Huddersfield on Tuesday.
That defeat led to interim boss Karel Fraeye being replaced by Riga, but the difficulty of his task was made evident inside the first 10 minutes when Uruguayan striker Hernandez stole the ball on the halfway line and raced in on goal before slotting home a measured finish.
Hernandez doubled the home side's lead with a lovely curled finish into the top corner before Snodgrass scored his second goal in two games after being played in by Sam Clucas.
Clucas then set up Hernandez for an easy tap in for his first treble in English football.
Charlton's players offered to reimburse fans who made the midweek trip to Huddersfield and a dreadful week for the club was rounded off with goals from Diame and Hayden making it 6-0.
Hull are now four points clear of third-placed Derby while the Addicks, whose fans chanted "we are going down", are four points adrift of safety.
Hull City boss Steve Bruce:
"I've got a squad which is very good and playing for each other. We've got a long way to go but at the moment we're playing very well.
"Some of the goals we scored and some of the football we played meant Charlton found it very difficult against us.
"Every team has a bit of a dip. It's very unlikely that any team goes and storms the league. We've played very well of late so let's hope that continues. Our home form has been rock solid."
Charlton head coach Jose Riga:
"I've never been relegated in my life and I don't want to know what this feeling is like to be relegated.
"We need time to find the real problems and to work on it. We have to be better tactically, better technically and better in our will.
"The first thing is to push everybody, individually and collectively. They have to work on all aspects of the game.
"We need some help. We are in the transfer window and we need freshness to be able to face this big challenge."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 2Odubajo
- 12Maguire
- 6Davies
- 26RobertsonSubstituted forTaylorat 81'minutes
- 10Snodgrass
- 14LivermoreSubstituted forHuddlestoneat 61'minutes
- 20Hayden
- 11Clucas
- 17Diamé
- 9HernándezSubstituted forAlukoat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Taylor
- 7Meyler
- 8Huddlestone
- 16Jakupovic
- 19Akpom
- 24Aluko
- 27El Mohamady
Charlton
- 1Henderson
- 20Solly
- 28Johnson
- 25WilliamsSubstituted forFoxat 59'minutes
- 26LennonBooked at 57mins
- 8Cousins
- 39PoyetSubstituted forVaz Teat 81'minutes
- 4Jackson
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 14VetokeleSubstituted forUmerahat 66'minutes
- 11HarriottBooked at 87mins
Substitutes
- 2Vaz Te
- 6Sarr
- 9Makienok
- 21Fox
- 24Charles-Cook
- 30Pope
- 35Umerah
- Referee:
- Richard Clark
- Attendance:
- 16,430
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 6, Charlton Athletic 0.
Attempt missed. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, Hull City. Tom Huddlestone tries a through ball, but Sone Aluko is caught offside.
Ryan Taylor (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic).
Curtis Davies (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Umerah (Charlton Athletic).
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Sam Clucas (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Umerah (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Josh Umerah (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Attempt missed. Sone Aluko (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Curtis Davies.
Booking
Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Moses Odubajo (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Harriott (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt saved. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).
Attempt blocked. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Cousins.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Hull City).
Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Ricardo Vaz Te replaces Diego Poyet.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Ryan Taylor replaces Andrew Robertson.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 6, Charlton Athletic 0. Isaac Hayden (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Attempt saved. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Hayden (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass.
Attempt blocked. Sam Clucas (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Hayden (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.
Sone Aluko (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Lennon (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Isaac Hayden (Hull City).
Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Sone Aluko replaces Abel Hernández.
Attempt missed. Isaac Hayden (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Abel Hernández (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Andrew Robertson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Diamé (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Josh Umerah replaces Igor Vetokele.
Attempt blocked. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Attempt missed. Isaac Hayden (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.