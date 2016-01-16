Bristol City 1-0 Middlesbrough

Wes Burns' goal for Bristol City came in the 96th minute

Wes Burns headed an injury-time winner as managerless Bristol City defeated Championship leaders Middlesbrough.

City are now only in the relegation zone on goal difference while Boro's lead at the top is cut to two points.

Aden Flint headed against the bar moments earlier while Aaron Wilbraham's follow-up was cleared.

City were not to be denied as Flint and Burns scrambled in a stoppage-time corner to earn their fifth win of the season and do the double over Boro.

The goal brought to an end Boro's run of nine consecutive clean sheets as they also missed the opportunity to set a Football League record.

City, who sacked manager Steve Cotterill on Thursday, had John Pemberton and Wade Elliott leading the side.

The club also unveiled former Oxford United chief executive Mark Ashton as their new chief operating officer before the game.

Kike sent an early shot wide for Boro while Dimitrios Konstantopoulos saved well from City forward Burns.

Jonathan Kodjia's weak shot was kept out and Luke Ayling's header tipped over by Konstantopoulos while Albert Adomah lobbed over the bar for Boro.

The game looked to be heading for a draw before Burns diverted Flint's late header past the Boro keeper.

Joint interim Bristol City manager John Pemberton:

"The feeling in the dressing room was one of relief.

"It has been a very difficult week because we lost a good man and a good manager.

"The response from the players was unbelievable and we fully deserved to win.

"We had only one day to work with the players and tried to keep things as simple as possible."

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka:

"It was a late goal, but it could have come five or 10 minutes earlier because we couldn't clear our box in the closing stages.

"We knew it would be a tough game and that Bristol were dangerous from set pieces, but I expected much more from my players.

"We didn't deserve to win because we didn't play in our usual way and our key players did not perform as they can.

"It was a poor performance. Sometimes there is more pressure for the players in facing a struggling side than in big games and we didn't deal with it today."