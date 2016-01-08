Louis van Gaal: Man Utd manager unfazed by Pep Guardiola's plans

Louis van Gaal has come under criticism for Manchester United's style of play this season

Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal says he is unfazed by Pep Guardiola's desire to manage in the Premier League.

Bayern Munich coach Guardiola, 44, has announced he will leave the German club in May after three seasons.

The former Barcelona boss has been linked with both Manchester clubs as well as Chelsea and Arsenal.

"He has that ambition and he wants to sniff the culture of England and the Premier League. It is very good he wants to do that," said Van Gaal.

Media playback is not supported on this device Where next for Pep Guardiola?

"I'm at the end of my career so for me it's not so interesting.

"For me, it's interesting how I take care of Manchester United in my contract."

Van Gaal, 64, is contracted at Old Trafford until the end of next season but his position has come under scrutiny after an eight-game winless run in the Premier League that ended with last weekend's 2-1 victory over Swansea.

Why is Guardiola in demand?