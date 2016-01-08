James Husband: Huddersfield Town sign Middlesbrough full-back

James Husband started his career with Doncaster Rovers

Huddersfield Town have signed Middlesbrough full-back James Husband on a one-month loan deal.

The 22-year-old spent the end of last season and the start of this season on loan with Championship rivals Fulham.

He could make his debut in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Reading.

"From what I've seen from him during his loan period at Fulham, he has attributes that will work in our style," Huddersfield head coach David Wagner told the club website.

