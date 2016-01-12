League One
Wigan3Sheff Utd3

Wigan Athletic 3-3 Sheffield United

Matt Done
Sheffield United midfielder Matt Done has scored six goals this season

Sheffield United scored three goals in 21 second-half minutes as they came back from 3-0 down to earn a draw against Wigan Athletic.

Michael Jacobs set up Will Grigg to put the hosts ahead before Haris Vuckic headed Jason Pearce's cross home.

Chris McCann tapped in Wigan's third, before Matt Done turned home Billy Sharp's ball as the Blades fought back.

Sharp headed home Jay McEveley's cross to make it 3-2 and Done slotted Sharp's rebounded shot to seal a point.

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 32Jääskeläinen
  • 5DanielsBooked at 40mins
  • 28Pearce
  • 25BarnettSubstituted forJamesat 80'minutes
  • 20Morgan
  • 7McCannBooked at 54mins
  • 29VuckicSubstituted forWildschutat 62'minutes
  • 4PerkinsBooked at 30minsSubstituted forCowieat 65'minutes
  • 6PowerBooked at 87mins
  • 17Jacobs
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 2James
  • 3Kellett
  • 8Cowie
  • 10Davies
  • 13Nicholls
  • 30Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 31Wildschut

Sheff Utd

  • 25Long
  • 5Brayford
  • 15CollinsBooked at 47mins
  • 34Edgar
  • 19McEveleySubstituted forWoolfordat 78'minutes
  • 7FlynnSubstituted forAdamsat 78'minutes
  • 6Basham
  • 35HammondBooked at 36minsSubstituted forCampbell-Ryceat 88'minutes
  • 11Baxter
  • 10SharpBooked at 59mins
  • 14Done

Substitutes

  • 1Howard
  • 17Woolford
  • 18Sammon
  • 20Campbell-Ryce
  • 22Reed
  • 29Adams
  • 32McGahey
Referee:
Andy Woolmer
Attendance:
10,113

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamSheff Utd
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away16
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Sheffield United 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Sheffield United 3.

Attempt missed. Matt Done (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jussi Jääskeläinen.

Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Sheffield United 3. Matt Done (Sheffield United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Jamal Campbell-Ryce replaces Dean Hammond.

Booking

Max Power (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).

Dean Hammond (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Martyn Woolford.

Yanic Wildschut (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Reece James replaces Leon Barnett.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Che Adams replaces Ryan Flynn.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Martyn Woolford replaces Jay McEveley.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Sheffield United 2. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jay McEveley with a cross.

Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Neill Collins.

Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Edgar (Sheffield United).

Attempt blocked. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic).

Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Sheffield United 1. Matt Done (Sheffield United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Sharp with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Sheffield United 0. Chris McCann (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Don Cowie replaces David Perkins because of an injury.

(Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Michael Jacobs.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by David Perkins.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Yanic Wildschut replaces Haris Vuckic.

Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Perkins (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton24163532191351
2Gillingham26155651321950
3Walsall25147441231849
4Coventry26139447252248
5Wigan26129541271445
6Peterborough25124952381440
7Sheff Utd2510784237537
8Millwall25114103835337
9Southend2510783334-137
10Port Vale2510692927236
11Rochdale259793430434
12Doncaster259793133-234
13Bradford239772426-234
14Bury249693337-433
15Scunthorpe2595112831-332
16Swindon2594123741-431
17Chesterfield2693143643-730
18Barnsley2483133441-727
19Fleetwood2475123234-226
20Shrewsbury2575133142-1126
21Blackpool2574142134-1325
22Oldham2431292638-1221
23Colchester2556143459-2521
24Crewe2455142344-2120
View full League One table

