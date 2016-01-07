Jermaine Jenas announces retirement from playing football

Jermaine Jenas last played professionally in April 2014

Former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas has formally announced his retirement from professional football.

The 32-year-old last played for QPR in their Championship win over his first club Nottingham Forest in April 2014.

He failed to recover from a knee injury suffered later that month and has since worked as a pundit for BBC Sport.

Jenas played more than 400 times in his career for clubs including Forest, Newcastle, Tottenham, as well as a loan spell at Aston Villa.

The central midfielder won the PFA young player of the year award at the end of the 2002-03 season and won the League Cup with Spurs in 2008.

He also played 21 times for his country, scoring against Switzerland, and made his announcement on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.

"I have officially retired," he said. "I tried my best to come back from the knee injury but unfortunately that is the end of my career."