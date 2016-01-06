Nathan Jones: Brighton coach appointed Luton Town boss

Nathan Jones was on the books at Luton as a youngster, but never made an appearance for the club

League Two side Luton Town have appointed Brighton & Hove Albion first-team coach Nathan Jones as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Welshman Jones, 42, in his first permanent managerial role, succeeds John Still, who was sacked last month.

Luton, on a run of one win from their last nine games, sit 15th in the table.

"We believe we have found the best man to lead the club's footballing aspirations forward," chief executive Gary Sweet told the club website.

"Nathan is a professional, disciplined, strong and open-minded character who is going to install a hard-working team ethic and, importantly, the prospect of fast-flowing football to Kenilworth Road.

"The board believe Nathan will modernise our club's football culture, blending the elements of our footballing heritage with a modern, forward-thinking philosophy.

"As a club we realise a change of thinking will not happen overnight, but we are already excited at the prospect of Nathan's ideas and vision for Luton Town."

Jones returns to the club where he signed his first professional forms, having moved to Kenilworth Road from Merthyr Tydfil in 1995, but he failed to make a first-team appearance before moving to Spain.

He also featured for Brighton, Scarborough and Southend on his return to England, finishing his playing career in 2012 following a spell with Yeovil Town.

Jones then took charge of Charlton's Under-21 side before moving back to the Seagulls as a coach in 2013.

He has also served as interim manager during his time at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said the club "understand that this is an opportunity he feels he must take to progress his career".

Former England goalkeeper David James had been reported to be in the running for the job.

The 45-year-old was a boyhood Luton fan and had been coaching with the club under previous boss Still.