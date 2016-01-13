Southampton 2-0 Watford

Shane Long grabbed his eighth of the season in the first half

Goals from Shane Long and Dusan Tadic earned Southampton only their second league win in nine games as they saw off Watford at St Mary's Stadium.

The Saints were exceptional and outshone their in-form visitors on a wet and cold night on the south coast.

Long opened the scoring when he directed his header past Heurelho Gomes from a excellent Matt Targett delivery.

Dusan Tadic made it 2-0, two minutes after coming on in the 71st minute, when he fired in from eight yards.

The Saints move up from 13th to 12th with the win, two points behind Watford who remain on 29 points, but drop from ninth to 10th.

Southampton finally make it count

Saints manager Ronald Koeman had seen his side play well in patches over the past few games, but bar the 4-0 win over Arsenal on Boxing Day, they have lacked the killer punch in the final third.

On a night for only the hardiest souls, the Dutchman's players showed their mettle and made it count in the final third, while Watford never looked up for the battle.

Number 7 Shane Long was in the perfect position to nod in Matt Targett's (33) cross

Long and Tadic might have grabbed the goals but it should be Sadio Mane who grabs the headlines.

The Senegal midfielder, who was left out of the starting XI for the 1-0 loss to Norwich as punishment for arriving late, started and ran the visiting backline ragged with his pace and tenacity.

He had two great chances to score - first a low shot that whistled past the post when he just had Heurelho Gomes to beat, and then a drive that narrowly missed the upright.

What happened to Ighalo and Deeney?

The Watford strike force of Odion Ighalo and Troy Deeney, who have scored 20 goals between them this season, only managed one shot each and neither was on target.

Their supply line was cut off thanks to the dogged work of the Saints midfielders, who suffocated the space for Almen Abdi, Etienne Capoue and Ben Watson.

The Hornets' only shot on target came in the 85th minute when substitute Craig Cathcart drove in a skidding effort that Fraser Forster easily collected down to his left.

The England goalkeeper was making his first start since March after recovering from a knee injury. He could not have hoped for an easier reintroduction.

Man of the match - Sadio Mane (Southampton)

He might not have scored, but five efforts on goal and two on target was a great effort by the Senegal player

What the managers said

Southampton's Ronald Koeman:

"We had really big chances, Sadio had two big chances. The team was aggressive and superb.

"The centre-backs did a great job, with Matt Targett on the left and Cedric Soares on the right. There was also good movement from midfielder Steven Davis - he was one of the best of the night. Watford only had one good chance.

"It makes everybody proud that Fraser [Forster] is back. A clean-sheet gives everybody a good boost."

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores:

"We didn't hit the level of other matches. We didn't play well. It was the worst match we've played in the Premier League. Southampton played much better.

"I am sorry for the first half. I apologise to the fans. It's the first time in the season we failed to find the level.

"We didn't play our style on the pitch. The players can make mistakes - it's football."

The stats you need to know

Southampton are unbeaten in their last five league meetings with Watford (W3 D2)

Watford have failed to score in their last four league games against the Saints

Long has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season; the same tally as he netted in 32 league appearances for the club in 2014-15

Eight of Long's 10 Premier League goals for Southampton have come at St Mary's

Watford were losing at half-time for only the second time in the Premier League this season

What next?

The Saints will be looking to make it two wins out of two on Saturday when they host West Brom. The Hornets are away to Swansea.