National League
Altrincham1Wrexham1

Altrincham 1-1 Wrexham

Simon Heslop
Simon Heslop joined Wrexham in Janaury after his short-term contract at Torquay United expired

Wrexham came from behind against lowly Altrincham to claim their third successive National League draw.

Josh Ginnelly, on loan from Burnley, converted Ryan Crowther's cross to give Altrincham the lead.

But Simon Heslop's glancing header from Kayden Jackson's cross brought Wrexham level before the interval.

Robbie Evans, Blaine Hudson and Connor Jennings all had good opportunities to secure victory for the visitors in the second half.

Gary Mills' Wrexham are 12th in the table, four points behind the play-off spots, while Altrincham remain in 19th.

Wrexham manager Gary Mills told BBC Radio Wales Sport: "You don't get many games where you get chances like we have had in the second half and haven't taken them.

"It's come back to bite us again and another two points have gone missing.

"We know we need to win games now. We're four points off that fifth spot and it's still up for grabs."

Line-ups

Altrincham

  • 17Deasy
  • 20Sinnott
  • 15Ginnelly
  • 28Holness
  • 6Leather
  • 3Griffin
  • 4Moult
  • 8RichmanBooked at 42mins
  • 27Margetts
  • 9Rankine
  • 19CrowtherBooked at 21minsSubstituted forMottley-Henryat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Lawrie
  • 10Reeves
  • 12Heathcote
  • 14O'Keefe
  • 26Mottley-Henry

Wrexham

  • 30Taylor
  • 12Carrington
  • 6FyfieldBooked at 15mins
  • 3Newton
  • 4Smith
  • 11MokeSubstituted forBeckat 62'minutes
  • 5Hudson
  • 15Evans
  • 14Jackson
  • 10Jennings
  • 23Heslop

Substitutes

  • 7Fowler
  • 9Gray
  • 16York
  • 18White
  • 25Beck
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
1,261

Match Stats

Home TeamAltrinchamAway TeamWrexham
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Altrincham 1, Wrexham 1.

Foul by Rob Evans (Wrexham).

Simon Richman (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

Foul by Rob Evans (Wrexham).

Jake Moult (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Altrincham. Dylan Mottley-Henry replaces Ryan Crowther.

Foul by Mark Carrington (Wrexham).

Josh Ginnelly (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

Corner, Wrexham.

Foul by Blaine Hudson (Wrexham).

Jonathon Margetts (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

Attempt saved. Ryan Crowther (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Corner, Wrexham.

Attempt blocked. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Scott Leather (Altrincham).

Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Attempt saved. Jonathon Margetts (Altrincham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

Attempt saved. Rob Evans (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Foul by Adam Griffin (Altrincham).

Kayden Jackson (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Corner, Wrexham.

Attempt saved. Mark Carrington (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Substitution

Substitution, Wrexham. Mark Beck replaces Adriano Moke.

Corner, Wrexham.

Foul by Michael Rankine (Altrincham).

Manny Smith (Wrexham) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Altrincham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Altrincham) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Simon Heslop (Wrexham).

Michael Rankine (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

Foul by Jamal Fyfield (Wrexham).

Jonathon Margetts (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

Attempt missed. Jake Moult (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Altrincham 1, Wrexham 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Altrincham 1, Wrexham 1.

Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Simon Richman (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Manny Smith (Wrexham).

Michael Rankine (Altrincham) wins a free kick.

Goal!

Goal! Altrincham 1, Wrexham 1. Simon Heslop (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kayden Jackson with a cross.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham31209261223969
2Forest Green32215655312468
3Grimsby301610461243758
4Tranmere32158944331153
5Eastleigh3014884841750
6Woking321471155421349
7Braintree28147733211249
8Dover3014795142949
9Lincoln City33139114842648
10Gateshead30146103942-348
11Macclesfield32152154637947
12Wrexham321371254441046
13Aldershot31125143744-741
14Bromley30115145154-338
15Southport31108133141-1038
16Barrow32108144158-1738
17Chester3198143647-1135
18Guiseley30810122946-1734
19Altrincham3088142848-2032
20Halifax3079144362-1930
21Boreham Wood30610142533-828
22Welling3068162541-1626
23Kidderminster3048182948-1920
24Torquay2948173259-2720
View full National League table

