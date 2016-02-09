Altrincham 1-1 Wrexham

Simon Heslop joined Wrexham in Janaury after his short-term contract at Torquay United expired

Wrexham came from behind against lowly Altrincham to claim their third successive National League draw.

Josh Ginnelly, on loan from Burnley, converted Ryan Crowther's cross to give Altrincham the lead.

But Simon Heslop's glancing header from Kayden Jackson's cross brought Wrexham level before the interval.

Robbie Evans, Blaine Hudson and Connor Jennings all had good opportunities to secure victory for the visitors in the second half.

Gary Mills' Wrexham are 12th in the table, four points behind the play-off spots, while Altrincham remain in 19th.

Wrexham manager Gary Mills told BBC Radio Wales Sport: "You don't get many games where you get chances like we have had in the second half and haven't taken them.

"It's come back to bite us again and another two points have gone missing.

"We know we need to win games now. We're four points off that fifth spot and it's still up for grabs."