Match ends, Altrincham 1, Wrexham 1.
Altrincham 1-1 Wrexham
-
- From the section Football
Wrexham came from behind against lowly Altrincham to claim their third successive National League draw.
Josh Ginnelly, on loan from Burnley, converted Ryan Crowther's cross to give Altrincham the lead.
But Simon Heslop's glancing header from Kayden Jackson's cross brought Wrexham level before the interval.
Robbie Evans, Blaine Hudson and Connor Jennings all had good opportunities to secure victory for the visitors in the second half.
Gary Mills' Wrexham are 12th in the table, four points behind the play-off spots, while Altrincham remain in 19th.
Wrexham manager Gary Mills told BBC Radio Wales Sport: "You don't get many games where you get chances like we have had in the second half and haven't taken them.
"It's come back to bite us again and another two points have gone missing.
"We know we need to win games now. We're four points off that fifth spot and it's still up for grabs."
Line-ups
Altrincham
- 17Deasy
- 20Sinnott
- 15Ginnelly
- 28Holness
- 6Leather
- 3Griffin
- 4Moult
- 8RichmanBooked at 42mins
- 27Margetts
- 9Rankine
- 19CrowtherBooked at 21minsSubstituted forMottley-Henryat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lawrie
- 10Reeves
- 12Heathcote
- 14O'Keefe
- 26Mottley-Henry
Wrexham
- 30Taylor
- 12Carrington
- 6FyfieldBooked at 15mins
- 3Newton
- 4Smith
- 11MokeSubstituted forBeckat 62'minutes
- 5Hudson
- 15Evans
- 14Jackson
- 10Jennings
- 23Heslop
Substitutes
- 7Fowler
- 9Gray
- 16York
- 18White
- 25Beck
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 1,261
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Foul by Rob Evans (Wrexham).
Simon Richman (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Rob Evans (Wrexham).
Jake Moult (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Altrincham. Dylan Mottley-Henry replaces Ryan Crowther.
Foul by Mark Carrington (Wrexham).
Josh Ginnelly (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Corner, Wrexham.
Foul by Blaine Hudson (Wrexham).
Jonathon Margetts (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Ryan Crowther (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Corner, Wrexham.
Attempt blocked. Connor Jennings (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott Leather (Altrincham).
Connor Jennings (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Jonathon Margetts (Altrincham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Attempt saved. Rob Evans (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Adam Griffin (Altrincham).
Kayden Jackson (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Corner, Wrexham.
Attempt saved. Mark Carrington (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Wrexham. Mark Beck replaces Adriano Moke.
Corner, Wrexham.
Foul by Michael Rankine (Altrincham).
Manny Smith (Wrexham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Altrincham) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Altrincham) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Simon Heslop (Wrexham).
Michael Rankine (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Foul by Jamal Fyfield (Wrexham).
Jonathon Margetts (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jake Moult (Altrincham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Altrincham 1, Wrexham 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Altrincham 1, Wrexham 1.
Attempt missed. Kayden Jackson (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Simon Richman (Altrincham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Manny Smith (Wrexham).
Michael Rankine (Altrincham) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Altrincham 1, Wrexham 1. Simon Heslop (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kayden Jackson with a cross.